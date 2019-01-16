Ratings: Roswell Lifts CW Slot to Season Highs, This Is Us Returns Down

The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico premiered on Tuesday night to 1.54 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, improving on Black Lightning‘s fall average (1.04 mil/0.3) to hit and match season highs for its time slot. TVLine readers gave the “reboot” an average grade of “C+.”

Opening The CW’s night, The Flash (1.7 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade “B”) returned down a tick.

Elsewhere….

CBS | NCIS (12.1 mil/1.3) ticked up from last week, while FBI (9.3 mil/1.0) and New Orleans (7.3 mil/0.8) returned from the break steady.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (6.4 mil/1.7) rose two tenths week-to-week. This Is Us (7.7 mil/2.0, read post mortem) returned to its smallest audience yet while also down a tenth in the demo. New Amsterdam (5.7 mil/1.1) ticked up from its midseason premiere.

FOX | Lethal Weapon (3.2 mil/0.7) was rock steady, while The Gifted (1.7 mil/0.5) dipped to match its series lows.

ABC | The Conners (6.7 mil/1.3) dipped a tenth, while The Kids Are Alright (4.3 mil/0.8) slipped two tenths. black-ish (3.3 mil/0.8) and Splitting Up Together (2.6 mil/0.7) were steady in the demo (though the latter drew its smallest audience yet). The Rookie (3.8 mil/0.7) ticked up in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.