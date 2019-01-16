Homecoming: Julia Roberts Not Returning as Star of Season 2

Julia Roberts‘ days as Homecoming case worker Heidi Bergman are behind her: The Golden Globe nominee will not return as star of Season 2, TVLine can now confirm (and in doing so reveal this “A-list” Blind Item from August).

Roberts will remain on board as an executive producer alongside showrunner Sam Esmail — and the possibility of a guest appearance has not been ruled out. Be that as it may, the second season is expected to deviate wildly from the podcast on which it is based. It is unknown who, if anyone from the TV show’s Season 1 cast — including Stephan James, Bobby Cannavale, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky and Sissy Spacek — will return for Season 2.

While promoting the Amazon series back in July, Roberts declined to say if she would be involved in the already-announced second season: “I think we’re going to peel one onion at a time.”

Regarding the Season 2 plan, Esmail told TVLine that the season finale‘s post-credits scene, in which Hong Chau’s corporate climber Audrey rubbed an experimental medication on her wrists to calm herself, was “a hint of things to come.”

Homecoming‘s freshman run earned a grade of “B+” (read review), and was named one of TVLine’s Best Drama Series of 2018.

