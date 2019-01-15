Ratings: Manifest and Magnum Hit Lows, Fox's Passage Opens Strong

NBC’s Manifest this Monday drew 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, down 5 percent and two tenths from its midseason return to mark series lows.

Opening the Peacock’s night, AGT: Champions (10 mil/1.7) dipped just a tenth from its premiere.

Over on ABC, The Bachelor (5.6 mil/1.6) was up 10 percent and a tenth from its opener, while The Good Doctor (6.2 mil/1.2, TVLine reader grade “A-“) returned up a tenth from its winter finale, scoring its best rating since the Season 2 premiere.

Elsewhere….

FOX | The Resident (5.5 mil/1.1, TVLine reader grade “A-“) returned to its biggest, non-post NFL audience ever while matching its season high in the demo. The Passage premiered to 5.2 mil/1.3 (and a TVLine reader grade of “B+”), off just a tenth from time slot predecessor 9-1-1‘s midseason finale and marking the night’s top-rated scripted series.

CBS | The Neighborhood (6.9 mil/1.2) rose two tenths, while Happy Together (5.1 mil/0.9) ticked up a tenth with its season(/series?) finale. Magnum P.I. (5.9 mil/0.7) returned down a tenth, marking a reboot low, while Bull (7 mil/0.8) was steady with its first episode since the Eliza Dushku settlement news broke.

