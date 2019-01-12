The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Jan. 13

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Viki” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find more than a dozen season premieres (including Star Trek: Discovery), four season finales (including Ray Donovan) and a smattering of reboots and revivals (including Roswell, New Mexico).

Sunday, Jan. 13

7 pm The Critics Choice Awards (The CW)

9 pm True Detective Season 3 premiere (HBO; two episodes)

9 pm Valley of the Boom limited series premiere (NatGeo; two episodes)

9 pm Ray Donovan Season 6 finale (Showtime)

9 pm Victoria Season 3 premiere (PBS)

9:30 pm Rel Season 1 finale (Fox)

10 pm Dirty John Season 1 finale (Bravo)

Monday, Jan. 14

8 pm The Resident returns (Fox)

8 pm The Neighborhood returns (CBS)

8:30 pm Happy Together Season 1 finale (CBS)

9 pm Magnum P.I. returns (CBS)

9 pm The Passage series premiere (Fox)

10 pm Bull returns (CBS)

10 pm The Good Doctor returns (ABC)

10 pm Those Who Can’t Season 3 premiere (truTV)

Tuesday, Jan. 15

8 pm The Flash returns (The CW)

9 pm Roswell, New Mexico series premiere (The CW)

9 pm This Is Us returns (NBC)

10 pm Temptation Island revival premiere (USA Network)

10 pm Drunk History Season 6 premiere (Comedy Central)

10 pm Teachers final season/3B premiere (TV Land)

10:30 pm Corporate Season 2 premiere (Comedy Central)

Wednesday, Jan. 16

8 pm Riverdale returns (The CW)

9 pm All American returns (The CW)

10 pm Deadly Class series premiere (Syfy)

10 pm Schitt’s Creek Season 5 premiere (Pop)

Thursday, Jan. 17

3 am A Discovery of Witches series premiere (Sundance Now)

8 pm Grey’s Anatomy returns (ABC)

8 pm Supernatural returns (The CW)

8:30 pm Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 premiere (CBS All Access)

9 pm A Million Little Things returns (ABC; new time slot)

9 pm Lip Sync Battle Season 5 premiere (Paramount Network)

10 pm How to Get Away With Murder returns (ABC)

Friday, Jan. 18

3 am Butterfly series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Carmen Sandiego reboot premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Dreamworks Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 5 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Grace and Frankie Season 5 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Marvel’s The Punisher Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Trigger Warning With Killer Mike series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened documentary premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Grand Tour Season 3 premiere (Amazon)

8 pm Dynasty returns (The CW)

10 pm Real Time With Bill Maher Season 17 premiere (HBO)

Saturday, Jan. 19

9 pm Brexit TV-movie premiere (HBO)

9 pm Dynasties docuseries premiere (BBC America)

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live returns with host Rachel Brosnahan (NBC)

