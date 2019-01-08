New Amsterdam Sneak Peek: The Other Doctors Learn About Max's Cancer

The truth is finally coming out on NBC’s New Amsterdam. With an unconscious Max on his way to the hospital following his collapse in November’s fall finale, Dr. Helen Sharpe is forced to inform her colleagues about their boss’ condition — and the reason behind it.

“There’s something you all need to know in order to treat him properly when he arrives,” Helen says in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, before disclosing Max’s advanced cancer diagnosis. The other doctors are understandably shocked, even more so when they find out that Helen has known the truth since Max’s first day on the job. But there’s no time for hurt feelings when Max arrives via a medevac helicopter.

Oh, but that’s not the only crisis in the episode. While Helen & Co. are trying to save Max’s life, the hospital “is in full swing with a pertinent heart surgery that is not covered by insurance, and a potential nurses walk-out,” per the official synopsis.

New Amsterdam airs tonight at 10/9c, leading out of Ellen’s Game of Games (whose second hour will now be a rerun and be joined in progress following President Trump’s speech and the Democratic response.)

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the long-awaited reveal.