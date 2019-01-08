Trump's Tuesday Border Crisis Speech: Networks to Air Democratic Response

CBS, Fox and NBC are the broadcast networks thus far confirmed to air the Democratic response to President Trump’s Tuesday primetime speech about “the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border.” ABC has yet to announce its plans, while among cable outlets, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News Channel and Telemundo are thus far confirmed to carry the response.

Airing Tuesday at 9/8c and set to last eight minutes (per the White House), Trump will present to the nation his stance on the partial government shutdown, now in its 18th day, and the need for greater security, ahead of his trip to the southern border this Thursday.

On Monday evening — shortly after the last of the major broadcast networks agreed to carry Trump’s speech (following many hours of in-house deliberation) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for the Democrats to be given equal time to respond. UPDATE: TVLine has confirmed that Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer will deliver the joint response.

Now that the television networks have decided to air @realDonaldTrump’s address, which if his past statements are any indication will be full of malice and misinformation, Democrats must immediately be given equal airtime. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2019

The broadcast networks had aimed to air their regularly scheduled Tuesday slates fully intact if briefly interrupted, when we were just talking about Trump’s address. But now…? Get used to disappointment, as Westley says. UPDATE (12:11 pm): Fox, for one, says it still plans to air its schedule in full, while CBS is bumping its fresh episodes of FBI and NCIS: New Orleans to next week. No word yet from ABC and NBC.

Parts of the United States government shut down on Dec. 22 — leaving about 800,000 federal workers on the clock without pay, and several federal systems closed — when a deal could not be reached between lawmakers and the president to earmark north of $5 billion to fund a physical wall spanning the southern border. Excepted federal employees (not in the competitive service or the Senior Executive service) who are furloughed will get back pay once the government reopens.

President Trump affirmed on Sunday that he might “declare a national emergency” in order to use military dollars to pay for the wall — and many speculate that that is what he will announce during Tuesday night’s speech.