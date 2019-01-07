President Trump Seeking Tuesday Primetime Slot to Discuss Shutdown — Will the Networks Say Yes?

Ellen DeGeneres and the Johnson family may need to make way for the Commander-in-Chief.

The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump is seeking primetime air time on Tuesday night to speak to the country about the government shutdown, which on Monday entered its 17th day. Trump confirmed as much in the tweet below, listing the topic as “the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border.” No broadcast networks have yet to clear their decks to accommodate the request.

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

According to CNN, Trump wants to present to the nation his stance on the shutdown and the need for greater security ahead of his trip to the southern border this Thursday.

President @realDonaldTrump will travel to the Southern border on Thursday to meet with those on the frontlines of the national security and humanitarian crisis. More details will be announced soon. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 7, 2019

Fresh fare on tap for this Tuesday at 9/8c includes ABC’s black-ish and Splitting Up Together, the second hour of NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games, CBS’ FBI and Fox’s The Gifted.

UPDATE: Thus far, Fox has confirmed for TVLine that it will air the address, pre-empting The Gifted. ABC and NBC are currently deliberating, I am told. No word yet from CBS.

Parts of the United States government shut down on Dec. 22 — leaving about 800,000 federal workers on the clock without pay, and several federal systems closed — when a deal could not be reached between lawmakers and the president to earmark north of $5 billion to fund a physical wall spanning the southern border. (Federal employees who are furloughed will get back pay, however.)

President Trump affirmed on Sunday that he might “declare a national emergency” in order to use military dollars to pay for the wall.