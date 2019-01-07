Grey's Anatomy Super-Sized: ABC Increases Season 15 Episode Order

Further proof that Grey’s Anatomy‘s vitals remain strong despite its age: ABC is expanding the medical drama’s Season 15 order, and not by a measly one or two episodes.

The network on Monday announced that it has ordered an additional three episodes, bringing the series’ current-season tally to 25. As a result, Season 15 will mark the second-longest season in Grey’s Anatomy history, tying Season 3’s 25-episode haul but falling shy of Season 2’s record-setting run of 27.

For the second year running, Grey’s stands as ABC’s No. 1 series. So far this season the show is averaging a 1.7 demo rating, down a scant 11 percent vs. Season 14.

The move comes as Grey’s is set to fly past the 331 episode mark and, in doing so, surpass ER as TV’s longest-running medical drama. As previously reported, the show is planning to acknowledge the record-shattering outing — slated to air in the spring — with an episode featuring nary a single medical story line.

Grey’s Anatomy resumes Season 15 on Thursday, Jan. 17.