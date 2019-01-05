The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Jan. 6

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Dove Channel” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find nearly 30 returning favorites (including Manifest and The Conners), 19 season — and series — premieres (including Friends From College and Goldbergs spinoff Schooled) and so much more.

Sunday, Jan. 6

8 pm The Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

8 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos returns (ABC; new time slot)

8 pm God Friended Me returns (CBS)

8 pm The Simpsons returns (Fox)

8:30 pm Bob’s Burgers returns (Fox)

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles returns (CBS)

9 pm Queen America Season 1 finale (Facebook Watch)

9 pm Family Guy returns (Fox)

9:30 pm Rel returns (Fox)

10 pm Madam Secretary returns (CBS)

Monday, Jan. 7

8 pm The Bachelor Season 23 premiere (ABC; three hours!)

8 pm America’s Got Talent: The Champions series premiere (NBC)

8 pm Antiques Roadshow Season 23 premiere (PBS)

10 pm Manifest returns (NBC)

Tuesday, Jan. 8

8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games Season 2 premiere (NBC; two hours)

8 pm Finding Your Roots Season 5 premiere (PBS)

8 pm Good Trouble series premiere (Freeform)

8 pm Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club series premiere (MTV)

8 pm NCIS returns (CBS)

8 pm The Conners returns (ABC)

8:30 pm The Kids Are Alright returns (ABC)

9 pm FBI returns (CBS)

9 pm The Haves and the Have Nots Season 6 premiere (OWN)

9 pm We’ll Meet Again Season 2 finale (PBS; special time)

9 pm black-ish returns (ABC)

9:30 pm Splitting Up Together returns (ABC)

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans returns (CBS)

10 pm New Amsterdam returns (NBC)

10 pm Project Blue Book series premiere (History)

10 pm The Rookie returns (ABC)

Wednesday, Jan. 9

8 pm Chicago Med returns (NBC)

8 pm The Goldbergs returns (ABC)

8:30 pm Schooled series premiere (ABC)

9 pm Chicago Fire returns (NBC)

9 pm Modern Family returns (ABC)

9:30 pm Single Parents returns (ABC)

10 pm Chicago P.D. returns (NBC)

10 pm Match Game Season 4 premiere (ABC)

10 pm I’m Sorry Season 2 premiere (truTV)

10 pm You’re the Worst final season premiere (FXX)

10:30 pm Jon Glaser Loves Gear Season 2 premiere (truTV)

Thursday, Jan. 10

9 pm Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 premiere (NBC; new network)

9 pm Mom returns (CBS)

9:30 pm Fam series premiere (CBS)

9:30 pm The Good Place returns (NBC; new time slot)

10 pm Law & Order: SVU returns (NBC)

Friday, Jan. 11

12 am Future Man Season 2 premiere (Hulu; all 13 episodes)

3 am Friends From College Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all eight episodes)

3 am Sex Education series premiere (Netflix; all eight episodes)

8 pm Blindspot returns (NBC)

9 pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns (The CW)

Saturday, Jan. 12

10 pm The Alec Baldwin Show Season 1 finale (ABC)

