The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 30

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Tubi” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

As we say hello to 2019, you’ll find nine season premieres (including The Blacklist and The Orville), two series finales (including A Series of Unfortunate Events) and so much more.

Sunday, Dec. 30

8 pm The Orville Season 2 premiere (Fox; special night)

10 pm Escape at Dannemora limited series finale (Showtime)

Monday, Dec. 31

3 am Taylor Swift: reputation Stadium Tour concert special (Netflix)

Tuesday, Jan. 1

3 am Comedians of the World series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Pinky Malinky series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am A Series of Unfortunate Events final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Tidying Up With Marie Kondo series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Doctor Who New Year’s special (BBC America; 90 minutes)

8 pm Lethal Weapon returns (Fox; new time slot)

9 pm The Gifted returns (Fox; new time slot)

Wednesday, Jan. 2

8 pm Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 2 premiere (Fox)

8 pm grown-ish Season 2 premiere (Freeform; two episodes)

9 pm The Masked Singer series premiere (Fox)

9 pm MythBusters Jr. series premiere (Science)

9 pm Project Runway All Stars Season 7 premiere (Lifetime)

9 pm SEAL Team returns (CBS)

10 pm Criminal Minds returns (CBS)

Thursday, Jan. 3

3 am Tell Me a Story Season 1 finale (CBS All Access)

8 pm The Titan Games series premiere (NBC; two hours)

8 pm Gotham final season premiere (Fox)

8 pm The Big Bang Theory returns (CBS)

8:30 pm Young Sheldon returns (CBS)

9 pm The Orville time slot premiere (Fox)

9 pm Surviving R. Kelly docuseries premiere (Lifetime; three-night event)

9:30 pm Star Trek: Short Treks web series finale (CBS All Access)

10 pm The Blacklist Season 6 premiere (NBC; special night)

10 pm S.W.A.T. returns (CBS)

Friday, Jan. 4

3 am Young Justice: Outsiders Season 3 premiere (DC Universe)

8 pm MacGyver returns (CBS)

8 pm Fresh Off the Boat returns (ABC)

8 pm Last Man Standing returns (Fox)

8:30 pm The Cool Kids returns (Fox)

8:30 pm Speechless returns (ABC)

9 pm The Blacklist time slot premiere (NBC)

9 pm Hawaii Five-0 returns (CBS)

9 pm Hell’s Kitchen returns (Fox)

10 pm Blue Bloods returns (CBS)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?