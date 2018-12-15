The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 16

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Film Movement Plus” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

Below you’ll find 15 season finales (including Murphy Brown and Titans), one highly anticipated series finale event (Timeless) and so much more.

Sunday, Dec. 16

3 am Springsteen on Broadway special (Netflix)

7 pm Miss Universe (Fox)

8 pm iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (The CW)

8:30 pm God Friended Me fall finale (CBS)

9:30 pm NCIS: Los Angeles fall finale (CBS)

Monday, Dec. 17

8 pm Antiques Roadshow Season 22 finale (PBS)

8 pm The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 6 finale (ABC)

8 pm The Voice Season 15 finale, Night 1 of 2 (NBC)

8 pm The Neighborhood fall finale (CBS)

8:30 pm Happy Together fall finale (CBS)

9 pm Who Do You Think You Are? Season 9 finale (TLC; two episodes)

9 pm Mars Season 2 finale (NatGeo)

10 pm The Year in Memoriam 2018 special (ABC)

Tuesday, Dec. 18

3 am Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable stand-up comedy special (Netflix)

8 pm The Voice Season 15 finale, Night 2 of 2 (NBC)

8 pm The Greatest Holiday Commercials special (The CW)

10 pm Chrisley Knows Best Season 6 finale (USA Network; two episodes)

10 pm Loudermilk Season 2 finale (Audience)

10:30 pm The Guest Book Season 2 finale (TBS)

Wednesday, Dec. 19

8 pm Survivor Season 37 finale (CBS; three hours)

10 pm Schitt’s Creek Christmas special (Pop)

Thursday, Dec. 20

8 pm Timeless series finale (NBC; two hours)

8 pm The 4th Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Extravaganza (The CW; two hours)

9 pm The Great American Baking Show Season 4 finale (ABC; two hours)

9:30 pm Baroness Von Sketch Show Season 3 finale (IFC)

9:30 pm Murphy Brown Season 11 finale (CBS)

Friday, Dec. 21

12 am Marvel’s Runaways Season 2 premiere (Hulu; all 13 episodes)

12 pm Vanity Fair series premiere (Amazon; all seven episodes)

12 am Titans Season 1 finale (DC Universe)

8 pm A Home for the Holidays: The 20th Anniversary (CBS)

8 pm Dynasty fall finale (The CW)

10 pm Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus Season 2 finale (Cinemax)

