Jennifer Grey Joins Grey's Anatomy for Mysterious Multi-Episode Arc

It’s the job she was born to do: Jennifer Grey is checking into Grey’s Anatomy.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the Dirty Dancing icon is joining ABC’s still-thriving medical drama for a multi episode midseason arc. An ABC rep confirmed Grey’s Grey’s (ha!) stint, but declined to provide details on her character and/or exactly how many episodes she will appear in. One possibility has the actress playing Jo’s estranged mother. (Camilla Luddington previously confirmed to TVLine that viewers would meet her character’s MIA parents this season.)

The gig brings Grey back into the ABC fold eight years after her Mirror Ball-winning Season 11 stint on hiatus-bound Dancing With the Stars. It also comes nine years after her father, Joel Grey, graced Grey’s with his presence. The acting legend played an Alzheimer’s-afflicted, former science teacher of Izzie’s (Katherine Heigl) whom she sought medical treatment for (after helping him flee a nursing home) in the Season 6 episode, “New History.”

As TVLine reported earlier this week, Grey’s returns on Jan. 17 to a slightly rejiggered Thursday lineup. ABC’s promising rookie drama A Million Little Things will shift into the cushy post-Grey’s 9/8c perch, temporarily replacing spinoff Station 19 (which resumes its second season in the spring).