The Voice Completely Bungled Its Response to the #AdamSucks Debacle

Apparently, “sorry” just isn’t in Adam Levine‘s vocabulary. So the way that he responded during Monday’s episode of The Voice to blowback from the preferential treatment he’d given Reagan Strange left something — make that everything — to be desired. And the NBC sing-off didn’t help matters any. Here’s how the Maroon 5 singer and the show botched what should have been an easy fix.

ADAM NEVER APOLOGIZED | Would it have been so hard for DeAndre Nico’s coach to issue a mea culpa for how he’d made it plain to viewers that he really, really wanted them to cast their votes for Reagan rather than her teammate? Would it have been impossible for him to say that, in the heat of the moment on live TV, he hadn’t realized that he’d been delivering to DeAndre a backhanded dis?

THE SHOW BUILT UP SUSPENSE | Throughout the Top 8 performances, producers over and over again cut for comments to each of the coaches — with the glaring exception of Adam. Until, that is, it was time for “his girl” to do her solo number. At that point, they cut to rehearsal footage in which Adam told Reagan that he’d spoken with DeAndre, and it was all good. Only hello, it wasn’t, because…

DeANDRE WAS SILENCED | We know that he’d been stung by Adam’s faint praise during the Top 10 Results Show. Yet Reagan’s eliminated teammate wasn’t afforded an opportunity to express his hurt feelings — or, for that matter, explain how he and his former coach had patched things up. (Hearing from him that he’d gotten past it would have gone a long way toward getting viewers to move past it.) Instead, he was only allowed to give a FaceTime pep talk to the 14-year-old for whom Adam had campaigned so passionately.

WE WERE MANIPULATED | Not that The Voice doesn’t regularly and blatantly tug at the heartstrings, but it felt especially calculated of the show to use footage of Adam and Reagan volunteering at a toy drive for victims of the California wildfires. A good deed? Sure. Absolutely. But in this case, it seemed like altruism at least in part for the sake of making the audience forget that a coach helped get booted his singer who had performed in place of his singer who hadn’t. Just say sorry, dude!

What do you think? Is this just a cynical take on things? Or were there about a hundred ways that Adam and the show could’ve handled things better?