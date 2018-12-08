The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 9

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Pluto TV” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

Below you’ll find a whopping 33 (!) fall finales (including NCIS and Superstore), eight holiday specials (including Sabrina‘s standalone Christmas episode) and so much more.

Sunday, Dec. 9

8 pm Q 85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones special (BET)

8 pm Dancing With the Stars: Juniors Season 1 finale (ABC)

8 pm Doctor Who Season 11 finale (BBC America)

8 pm Enemies: The President, Justice & the FBI docuseries finale (Showtime)

8 pm The Flash/”Elseworlds” Crossover Pt. 1 (The CW)

8 pm The Simpsons fall finale (Fox)

8:30 pm Bob’s Burgers fall finale (Fox)

9 pm Charmed fall finale (The CW)

9 pm Counterpart Season 2 premiere (Starz)

9 pm Family Guy fall finale (Fox)

9:30 pm Rel fall finale (Fox)

Monday, Dec. 10

8 pm Arrow/”Elseworlds” Crossover Pt. 2 (The CW)

8 pm CMA Country Christmas special (ABC)

9 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow fall finale (The CW)

9 pm Magnum P.I. fall finale (CBS)

9 pm My Brilliant Friend Season 1 finale (HBO)

10 pm Bull fall finale (CBS)

10 pm Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night special (NBC)

Tuesday, Dec. 11

8 pm Supergirl/”Elseworlds” Crossover Pt. 3 (The CW)

8 pm NCIS fall finale (CBS)

8 pm The Conners fall finale (ABC)

8:30 pm The Kids Are Alright fall finale (ABC)

9 pm Black Lightning fall finale (The CW)

9 pm Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas special (NBC)

9 pm FBI fall finale (CBS)

9 pm black-ish fall finale (ABC)

9:30 pm Splitting Up Together fall finale (ABC)

10 pm Hollywood Game Night: Ho-Ho-Holiday Game Night special (NBC)

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans fall finale (CBS)

10 pm The Rookie fall finale (ABC)

Wednesday, Dec. 12

12 am Champaign ILL series premiere (YouTube Premium; all 10 episodes)

12 am Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas special (YouTube Premium)

8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games: Holiday Spectacular special (NBC)

8 pm Riverdale fall finale (The CW)

8 pm The Goldbergs fall finale (ABC)

8:30 pm American Housewife fall finale (ABC)

9 pm All American fall finale (The CW)

9 pm Little Big Shots: Little Big Holiday special (NBC)

9 pm SEAL Team fall finale (CBS)

9 pm Modern Family fall finale (ABC)

9:30 pm Single Parents fall finale (ABC)

10 pm A Million Little Things fall finale (ABC)

10 pm Criminal Minds fall finale (CBS)

10 pm Real Country Season 1 finale (USA Network)

10 pm South Park Season 22 finale (Comedy Central)

Thursday, Dec. 13

8 pm Supernatural fall finale (The CW)

8 pm Superstore fall finale (NBC)

9 pm Legacies fall finale (The CW)

9 pm Mom fall finale (CBS)

10 pm Nightflyers Season 1 finale (Syfy)

Friday, Dec. 14

12 am The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale (Netflix)

12 am Cuckoo Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all TK episodes)

12 am The Fix series premiere (Netflix; all TK episodes)

12 am Fuller House Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all 13 episodes)

12 am The Innocent Man docuseries premiere (Netflix; all six episodes)

12 am Inside the Real Narcos docuseries premiere (Netflix; all TK episodes)

12 am Tidelands series premiere (Netflix; all TK episodes)

12 am Travelers Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all TK episodes)

12 am Voltron: Legendary Defender final season premiere (Netflix; all TK episodes)

8 pm The Hollywood Christmas Parade (The CW)

8 pm Midnight, Texas time slot premiere (NBC)

8 pm RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 4 premiere (VH1)

8 pm Fresh Off the Boat fall finale (ABC)

8:30 pm Speechless fall finale (ABC)

9 pm Child Support Season 2 finale (ABC)

11:30 pm Room 104 Season 2 finale (HBO; two episodes)

Saturday, Dec. 15

10 pm Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean comedy special (HBO)

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live fall finale with host Matt Damon (NBC)

