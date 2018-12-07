Ratings: Supernatural, Legacies Eye Season Highs; Will & Grace Rebounds

The CW’s Supernatural this Thursday drew 1.54 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking up on both counts to match and hit season highs (read recap). Legacies (1.2 mil/0.4; read post mortem) did same, with both pending possible adjustment due to a preemption in one small market.

Over on CBS, Young Sheldon (10.9 mil/1.6) added a few eyeballs versus its last fresh outing while dipping two tenths in the demo to mark a series low for the network’s No. 2-rated program. Opening the Eye’s night, Big Bang Theory (12.3 mil/2.1; read recap) also ticked down. Mom (8 mil/1.2) was up a tenth, Murphy Brown (6 mil/0.8) was steady and SWAT (5.3 mil/0.7) dipped.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Superstore (3.4 mil/0.9), The Good Place (2.6 mil/0.8; read post mortem) and I Feel Bad (1.8 mil/0.7) were all steady, while Will & Grace (2.8 mil/0.7; read recap) rose a tenth from last week’s aprés-LEGO special low.

ABC | A Charlie Brown Christmas did 5.2 mil/1.2, leading into a Great American Baking Show holiday special (3.7 mil/0.7).

FOX | Thursday Night Football (7.8 mil/2.2) was down a bunch. Like, a lot. (What do I not know…?)

