The Outsider: Ben Mendelsohn to Star in Stephen King Adaptation at HBO

HBO is getting into the Stephen King business. The premium cabler has ordered to series The Outsider, a drama based on King’s 2018 novel that will star Emmy winner Ben Mendelsohn.

The drama centers on a seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a local boy, which ultimately leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe to be real, as an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case. Details about Mendelsohn’s character have not yet been announced.

Mendelsohn also will executive-produce the series alongside Ozark star Jason Bateman, who is slated to direct the first two episodes. There’s no word yet on whether King will have any involvement with the project.

Best known for his Emmy-winning turn as Danny Rayburn in Netflix’s Bloodline, Mendelsohn has since appeared in such films as Darkest Hour, Ready Player One and Robin Hood.

The Outsider is one of several new projects currently in the works at HBO: The network is also developing a potential drama starring Taylor Kitsch as a drug dealer, a miniseries starring Mark Ruffalo as twin brothers and an anthology adaptation of the Matt Ruff novel Lovecraft Country, to name a few.

Does HBO’s Outsider sound like something you’ll watch? Tell us in the comments section below.