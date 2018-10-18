Mark Ruffalo to Play Twin Brothers (!!) in HBO's I Know This Much Is True

Get ready to see double the Mark Ruffalo on your TV screen: The actor has signed on to star as twin brothers in the upcoming HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True, TVLine has learned.

Based on the bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, I Know This Much Is True is “a family saga that follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice, and forgiveness,” according to HBO’s official description, “set against the backdrop of 20th-century America.” Ruffalo will star as twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, and will serve as an executive producer on the series as well.

Film director Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine, The Light Between Oceans) will write and direct the six-episode limited series, which has earned a production commitment from HBO.

This project marks Ruffalo’s first regular TV role since he starred in the short-lived UPN cop drama The Beat way back in 2000. (He did co-star in the HBO original movie The Normal Heart, which aired in 2014.) His film roles include playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk in Marvel movies like The Avengers and Thor: Ragnarok, along with roles in acclaimed dramas like Spotlight and Foxcatcher, both of which earned him Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor.