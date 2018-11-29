Taylor Kitsch to Star as Drug Dealer in Drama Series in the Works at HBO

Good news: Taylor Kitsch might be back on your TV soon enough. The Friday Night Lights alum has signed on to star in and executive-produce a new drama series currently in development at HBO, according to our sister site Variety.

In the untitled series, Kitsch plays Chris Klug, a drug dealer who ends up in a vegetative state thanks to a bad batch of dope. The series switches between flashbacks and Chris’ present-day medical ordeal, as we learn that his bad drug batch wasn’t an accident — someone was trying to take him out.

Sons of Anarchy writer John Barcheski will create the series and serve as an EP, along with Kitsch; Empire producer Robert Munic will serve as showrunner. Game of Thrones veteran Matt Shakman has signed on to direct the potential series.

Kitsch is still best known for playing brooding high school football star Tim Riggins on NBC/DirecTV’s Friday Night Lights, a role he played from 2006 to 2011. He’s familiar with HBO, too, having appeared with Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams in Season 2 of crime anthology True Detective, along with the 2014 TV movie The Normal Heart. Earlier this year, Kitsch starred as infamous cult leader David Koresh in the Paramount Network miniseries Waco.