Michael Kenneth Williams Joins HBO's Lovecraft Country Adaptation

Michael Kenneth Williams (The Wire) has boarded HBO’s series adaptation of the 2016 Matt Ruff novel Lovecraft Country, which counts among its executive producers writer Misha Green (Underground), Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams.

Lovecraft Country follows Atticus Freeman (played by When We Rise‘s Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Underground‘s Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (People v. O.J. Simpson‘s Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father.

Williams play said father, Montrose Freeman. Hard-headed and secretive, he has always believed you can’t live in a fantasy world, which is why he despises his son’s pulp novels.

The drama series’ cast also includes Wunmi Mosaku (Luther) as hustler Ruby Baptiste, Aunjanue Ellis (Quantico) as George’s wife Hippolyta Freeman, Jamie Harris (Kingdom) as country sheriff Eunice Hunt, and Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager) as Christina Braithwhite, the only daughter of Samuel Braithwhite, the leader of a secret order calling themselves the “Sons of Adam.”

In addition to his run as The Wire‘s Omar, Williams’ previous TV credits include Boardwalk Empire, When We Rise, The Night Of, Hap and Leonard, Community and Alias.