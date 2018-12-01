The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 2

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “BitMovio” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

Below you’ll find a whopping 18 (!) fall finales (including Empire and the #OneChicago shows), a smattering of season premieres (including Mrs. Maisel’s return) and more.

Sunday, Dec. 2

8 pm Garth Brooks: Live at Notre Dame! concert special (CBS)

9 pm Life-Size 2 TV-movie premiere (Freeform)

10 pm The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show holiday special (now on ABC)

10 pm Nightflyers series premiere (Syfy; airing Sunday-Thursday nights)

10 pm Camping limited series finale (HBO)

Monday, Dec. 3

10 pm The Good Doctor fall finale (ABC)

10 pm Who Do You Think You Are? midseason premiere (TLC)

Tuesday, Dec. 4

8 pm The Flash Episode No. 100 (The CW)

8 pm The Gifted fall finale (Fox)

8 pm Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox series premiere (Travel Channel)

9 pm Lethal Weapon fall finale (Fox)

Wednesday, Dec. 5

12 am The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 premiere (Amazon; all 10 episodes)

8 pm Deal or No Deal revival premiere (CNBC; two episodes)

8 pm Chicago Med fall finale (NBC)

8 pm Empire fall finale (Fox)

9 pm Chicago Fire fall finale (NBC)

9 pm Star fall finale (Fox)

10 pm Chicago P.D. fall finale (NBC)

Thursday, Dec. 6

8 pm The Big Bang Theory fall finale / Young Sheldon crossover (CBS)

8:30 pm The Good Place fall finale (NBC)

8:30 pm Young Sheldon fall finale (CBS)

9 pm Top Chef Season 16 premiere (Bravo)

9 pm Will & Grace fall finale (NBC)

10 pm S.W.A.T. fall finale (CBS)

Friday, Dec. 7

12 am Nailed It! Holiday season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

12 am The Ranch Part 6 premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes)

8 pm Blindspot fall finale (NBC)

8 pm MacGyver fall finale (CBS)

8 pm RuPaul’s Drag Race: Holi-slay Spectacular special (VH1)

9 pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fall finale (The CW)

9 pm Hawaii Five-0 fall finale (CBS)

10 pm Blue Bloods fall finale (CBS)

Saturday, Dec. 8

10 pm Versailles series finale (Ovation; 90 minutes)

10 pm The Alec Baldwin Show burn-off premiere (ABC)

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?