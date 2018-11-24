The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Nov. 25

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Pluto TV” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

Below you’ll find a half-dozen season (and series) premieres (including Vikings and Dirty John) and seven fall finales (including This Is Us) and more.

Sunday, Nov. 25

6:30 pm Axios docuseries finale (HBO)

8 pm The Soul Train Awards (BET)

9 pm The Walking Dead fall finale (AMC; 64 minutes)

10 pm Dirty John series premiere (Bravo)

Monday, Nov. 26

8 pm The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 6 premiere (ABC)

8 pm The Resident fall finale (Fox)

9 pm 9-1-1 fall finale (Fox)

10 pm Manifest fall finale (NBC)

Tuesday, Nov. 27

9 pm Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Season 3 premiere (A&E)

9 pm This Is Us fall finale (NBC)

10 pm New Amsterdam fall finale (NBC)

10 pm Adam Ruins Everything Season 5 premiere (truTV)

Wednesday, Nov. 28

8 pm Christmas in Rockefeller Center special (NBC)

9 pm Vikings Season 5B premiere (History)

10 pm A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy special (NBC)

Thursday, Nov. 29

8 pm LEGO: Jurassic World – Secret Exhibit special (NBC; 60 minutes)

9 pm The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration special (ABC; two hours)

10 pm Law & Order: SVU fall finale (NBC)

Friday, Nov. 30

3 am F Is for Family Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes)

9 pm The Paynes Season 1 finale (OWN)

