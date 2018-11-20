The Conners Recap: Becky Is [Spoiler]!

This week on The Conners, Becky makes a big announcement — and Dan has some serious concerns. Darlene, meanwhile, lands a new job.

In the episode, Becky reveals to the family… that she’s pregnant! After Becky shares the miraculous news (as you’ll recall, her doctor previously told her she had less than a five percent chance of getting pregnant), the family gathers in the kitchen to celebrate, where Becky says she wishes Roseanne was still alive to share this moment. D.J. then tells his older sister that Mom’s with them in spirit.

The celebration proves short-lived when Becky tells everyone that the pregnancy is the result of a one-night stand, and she intends to raise the child alone. Dan thinks it’s wrong to exclude the father, who can provide financial support. He then tells Becky that she’s hereby fired; she can’t work at a construction site while pregnant, cutting her income in half.

Later at the restaurant, Becky confesses to Jackie that she has doubts about her ability to raise the child on her own. She also tells her aunt she’s not sure who the father is, having hooked up with both her manager Ramon and Spanish-speaking busboy Emilio (Major Crimes‘ Rene Rosado). Ramon helps Becky figure it out, revealing he previously had a vasectomy. That leaves Emilio, who is eager to help, but unable to provide. Becky tells Emilio thanks but no thanks, but he isn’t giving up that easy. He later explains to Jackie that he crossed the border to escape political violence in Mexico, and intends to get a better-paying job to support the child once he has improved upon his English. Jackie then offers to be his tutor.

Becky, meanwhile, is serving frequent patrons Maria and Bridgette, a lesbian couple with whom she’s friendly. After the couple offers to order a margarita for their favorite waitress, Becky tells them she’s with child, and voices her concerns about raising a child with very little income. When she goes to retrieve their drinks, Maria tells Bridgette that she wants to adopt Becky’s baby. “Becky might be the perfect person,” she says. “I mean, we know her, she knows us… She can even still be involved in the baby’s life. It’d be good for everybody.” But Bridgette says it’s a huge decision not to be taken lightly. And so, the couple decides to think it over.

Darlene, meanwhile, breaks up with Neil (the woefully underused Justin Long) this week, after Dan and Jackie point out that he’s exactly like David. Afterwards, Dan enters the living room, giggling as he flips through mugshots in local rag Lock ‘Em Up. Darlene gives it a gander and sees that they’re looking for a new editor. And so, she interviews with editor-in-chief Ben (Living Biblically’s Jay R. Ferguson), who hires her on the spot, but refuses to give her any creative control. He likes the sensational copy as-is, and doesn’t want her to come in and try and improve what doesn’t need fixing. After she convinces him that he’s built something great, but hasn’t properly exploited it yet, she offers to build the publication’s website and earns herself an immediate promotion to managing editor.

It goes without saying that Darlene and Ben have great chemistry — and unlike David or Neal, Ben refuses to cower to his new employee. While the episode doesn’t exactly set Ben up as Darlene’s new love interest, I’d bet good money that these coworkers mix business and pleasure by season’s end.

What did you think of Tuesday’s The Conners? Were you at all surprised about Becky’s pregnancy? Think she’ll wind up agreeing to let Maria and Bridgette adopt the baby? And what’d you think of Darlene’s new boss Ben? Hit the comments with your reactions!