TVLine Items: Apple Adds to All-Star Cast, Crimes Vet to Conners and More

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s morning show continues to staff up: Billy Crudup (Gypsy) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Black Mirror) have joined the upcoming Apple series, just days after Steve Carell’s casting.

The untitled drama — starring and executive-produced by Aniston and Witherspoon — will offer “an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women (and men) who carry out this daily televised ritual.”

Mbatha-Raw will play Hannah Shoenfeld, the whip-smart and charming head booker of talent, while Crudup will portray Cory Ellison, the forward-thinking president of the network’s news division.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Conners has tapped Rene Rosado (Major Crimes) to recur as Emilio, a kind and sweet busboy at the Mexican restaurant where Becky works, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady has joined The Bold and the Beautiful in the series-regular role of Zoe’s father Dr. Buckingham, EW.com reports. Brady — who will keep his game show gig — makes his soap debut on Nov. 30.

* Dr. Phil will continue to air through 2023 as part of a new multi-year deal between CBS Television Distribution and host/producer Dr. Phil McGraw.

