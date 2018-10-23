Steve Carell Joins Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston in Apple Drama Series

TV’s erstwhile Michael Scott is headed back to the small screen.

Steve Carell has been cast as the male lead in Apple’s upcoming morning-show drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The still-untitled project, which received a two-season, 20-episode series order last November, will offer “an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women (and men) who carry out this daily televised ritual.”

Carell will play Mitch Kessler, a morning show anchor who is struggling to maintain relevance in a changing media landscape. The role will mark Carell’s first series-regular TV gig since he left The Office in 2011. He has since gone on to star in numerous films, including an Oscar-nominated turn in the 2014 drama Foxcatcher.

The series is based on an idea from former HBO executive Michael Ellenberg, and it will include context from Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. Aniston and Witherspoon will co-executive-produce the drama, which was originally conceived as a comedy.

Though Apple’s streaming service does not yet have a name or launch date, the tech giant already has more than a dozen TV series in various stages of development. (You can view the projects in our handy gallery above.)

