The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Nov. 18

Alexander Skarsgård and Florence Pugh in 'The Little Drummer Girl' (Courtesy of AMC)

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Fandor” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

Below you’ll find three limited series premieres (including the John le Carré adaptation The Little Drummer Girl), 10 season finales (including Dancing With the Stars and The Romanoffs) and more.

Sunday, Nov. 18

8 pm The Durrells in Corfu Season 3 finale (PBS)

8 pm Enemies: The President, Justice and the FBI docuseries premiere (Showtime)

9 pm The Impeachment of Bill Clinton docuseries premiere (A&E; three-night event)

9 pm Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle docuseries finale (SundanceTV)

9 pm My Brilliant Friend limited series premiere (HBO; airing Sunday and Monday nights)

9 pm Poldark Season 4 finale (PBS)

9 pm Queen America series premiere (Facebook Watch; three episodes, then releasing weekly)

10 pm Escape at Dannemora limited series premiere (Showtime)

10 pm The Woman in White limited series finale (PBS)

11 pm Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 5 finale (HBO)

12:08 am Eli Roth’s History of Horror Season 1 finale (AMC)

Monday, Nov. 19

3 am The Last Kingdom Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Dancing With the Stars Season 27 finale (ABC)

9 pm The Little Drummer Girl limited series premiere (AMC; three-night event)

9 pm My Brilliant Friend time slot premiere (HBO)

Tuesday, Nov. 20

3 am The Final Table series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia stand-up comedy special (Netflix)

10 pm Tosh.0 Season 10 finale (Comedy Central)

10:30 pm The Jim Jeffries Show Season 2 finale (Comedy Central)

Wednesday, Nov. 21

3 am The Bureau Season 4 premiere (Sundance Now)

10 pm Greenleaf Season 3 finale (OWN)

10 pm Stan Against Evil Season 3 finale (IFC)

Thursday, Nov. 22

3 am Mystery Science Theater 3000 Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all six episodes)

3 am No Activity Season 2 premiere (CBS All Access; all eight episodes)

8 pm MasterChef Junior: Celebrity Showdown special (Fox)

10 pm ‘Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion (Lifetime)

Friday, Nov. 23

3 am Frontier Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Romanoffs Season 1 finale (Amazon)

11 pm Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape stand-up comedy special (Comedy Central)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?