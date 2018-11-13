Hulu to Adapt George R.R. Martin Book Series Wild Cards Into Multiple Shows

Game of Thrones may be ending soon… but TV’s love affair with George R.R. Martin is just getting started.

Hulu is adapting the series of Wild Cards sci-fi anthologies, edited by the Game of Thrones author, into multiple TV shows, our sister site Variety reports. A writers’ room for two separate shows is opening soon, with Andrew Miller (The Secret Circle) set to write and executive-produce both projects.

The Wild Cards series, numbering 27 books in total, is a collection of sci-fi stories set in an alternate-history post-World War II America, where an alien virus has wreaked havoc and changed certain survivors’ DNA to make them into superheroes. Martin will serve as an EP on the Hulu series as well.

Martin’s fantasy epic Game of Thrones, of course, became a monster hit for HBO, and is set to wrap up its eight-season run next year. The author will still be an EP, though, on the multiple Thrones spinoffs currently in the works at the network — including one starring Naomi Watts. Syfy is also adapting another of Martin’s works, the outer-space thriller Nightflyers, into a TV series that debuts next month.

