TVLine Items: Nightflyers Premiere Binge, Runaways Adds Vamp and More

Syfy is taking a binge approach to its upcoming space thriller Nightflyers, based on the novella by George R.R. Martin. Episodes 1-5 will debut Sunday, Dec. 2 through Thursday, Dec. 6 at 10/9c, while Episodes 6-10 will air Sunday, Dec. 9 through Thursday, Dec. 13 at 10 pm, all with limited commercial interruption across all Syfy platforms.

Set in the year 2093, the horror drama follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system aboard the Nightflyer, in the hope of making contact with alien life. But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place, they start to question each other — and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought. The cast includes Eoin Macken (The Night Shift), Sam Strike (EastEnders), Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf), Angus Sampson (Fargo Season 2), Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship), Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire), David Ajala (Falling Water) and Brían F. O’Byrne (Aquarius).

Press PLAY above to watch a new promo for Nightflyers.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Marvel’s Runaways has confirmed that newcomer Jan Luis Castellanos, as glimpsed in the Season 2 trailer, will be playing Topher, who is a vampire in comic book lore. The character is described as “a crafty runaway who schools [the titular teens] on new levels of street game.” The Hulu series will drop all 13 new episodes on Friday, Dec. 21.

* This Sunday’s Doctor Who season premiere will now be simulcast coast-to-coast at 1:45 pm ET/10:45 am PT on BBC America. An encore presentation will air at 8 pm ET/PT, featuring bonus interviews with star Jodie Whittaker and footage from New York Comic Con.

* Julie Benz (Defiance, Dexter) will recur in YouTube’s upcoming one-hour dark comedy On Becoming a God in Central Florida, starring and executive-produced by Kirsten Dunst, our sister site Deadline reports.

* First Lady Melania Trump will be interviewed by ABC News’ Tom Llamas as part of the special Being Melania – The First Lady, airing Friday, Oct. 12 at 10 pm on ABC.

* History’s drama series Project Blue Book, based on the true investigations into UFOs and related phenomena conducted by the United States Air Force from 1952-1969, will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 10 pm ET.

* Watch a trailer for Season 3 of Stan Against Evil, premiering Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 10 pm on IFC:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?