Marvel's Runaways Train to Take Down PRIDE in Season 2 Teaser Trailer

“They’re our parents. How can they be such monsters?”

The teens of Marvel’s Runaways ponder that question in the first official teaser for Season 2, all episodes of which will start streaming on Hulu on Friday, Dec. 21.

The roughly minute-long preview shows the kids on the run and figuring out exactly how they’re going to take down PRIDE while simultaneously learning how to survive on their own. In the video, we watch them discover their new headquarters — a posh, if rather dirty, mansion buried underneath Griffith Park — and train to become the kind of superheroes who can do serious damage to the nefarious adults working against them.

As you can imagine, there’s lots of trial and error… as well as lots of explosions, bullets, bolts of energy sent flying through the air, self-doubt, menacing PRIDE members and one very glowy kiss.

As TVLine previously reported, the premiere’s action will pick up about a day or so after the events of the Season 1 finale and will, by the end of Season 2, offer a hint at how the drama connects to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the teaser, then hit the comments: Are you looking forward to Season 2?