Marvel's Runaways Gets Season 2 Premiere Date — and MCU Connection?

Marvel’s Runaways will resume running away on Friday, Dec. 21, when all 13 episodes of the comic book-based drama release on Hulu.

Starring Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer and Gregg Sulkin… Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine and James Marsters… Kevin Weisman, Brannagh, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, Kip Pardue and (whew!) Julian McMahon, and executive-produced by co-showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, Season 2 picks up with the Runaways having left their homes (and evil parents) behind and now struggling to learn to live on their own.

To that latter end, the kids will set up shop on the comic books’ infamous hostel, which in the TV series has been conceived as a lavish mansion that got swallowed up by “a mudslide or an earthquake,” Savage told TVLine during our visit to the new set this month, and now is buried beneath Griffith Park.

As the Runaways scavenge for food, search for shelter, and take care of one another, they begin to realize that, for better or worse, they’re stuck with each other. And it’s up to them to take down PRIDE once and for all. But someone has sent a mysterious message to PRIDE overlord Jonah. Is there a mole among the kids? PRIDE, meanwhile, is focused on finding their children, all as Jonah works through a dangerous plan in his mind.

Also revealed during this month’s set visit, Season 2 specifically picks up only 24 to 36 hours after the events of the Season 1 finale. Schwartz also teased that there will be “a reference,” late in the season, “that will probably be our first real breadcrumb that connects us to the MCU, in some way.”

Want more scoop on Marvel’s Runaways, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.