Game of Thrones Prequel: Naomi Watts Nabs 'Charismatic' Starring Role

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel is shooting for the stars casting-wise, tapping Naomi Watts to headline the untitled project, the cabler announced Tuesday. The Gypsy actress will play a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.

HBO formally ordered a pilot for the Game of Thrones prequel over the summer, with the action set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones. Per the official logline, “the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.” Game of Thrones Actors on Their Final Scenes (And What We Think They Mean) Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Jane Goldman(X-Men: First Class) penned the pilot and will serve as an EP alongside author/GOTco-EP George R.R. Martin. “We are doing a pilot that Jane Goldman wrote,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys confirmed for reporters at the Television Critics Association in July. With HBO exploring five different GoT spinoff concepts, “we’d be lucky to get one that we’re very, very excited about, and we did get that.”

If the pilot is ordered to series, the prequel won’t debut until at least a year after the original GoT wraps up its final season — which won’t start until the first half of 2019.