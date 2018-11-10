The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of Nov. 11

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Zeus” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

Below you’ll find a half-dozen season finales (including Kidding and American Horror Story), a trio of fall closers (including Grey’s Anatomy) and so much more.

Sunday, Nov. 11

8 pm The Circus Season 3 finale (Showtime)

9 pm E! People’s Choice Awards (E!)

9 pm Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown series finale (CNN; 75 minutes)

9 pm The Last Ship series finale (TNT)

10 pm YOU Season 1 finale (Lifetime; 68 minutes)

10 pm Kidding Season 1 finale (Showtime)

10:30 pm Sally4Ever series premiere (HBO)

Monday, Nov. 12

9 pm Mars Season 2 premiere (NatGeo)

11 pm StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson Season 5 premiere (NatGeo)

Tuesday, Nov. 13

3 am She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

10 pm Real Country series premiere (USA Network)

Wednesday, Nov. 14

3 am Origin series premiere (YouTube Premium; all 10 episodes)

8 pm CMA Awards (ABC)

10 pm American Horror Story: Apocalypse season finale (FX)

Thursday, Nov. 15

6 pm I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman Season 2 finale (Hulu)

8 pm Grey’s Anatomy fall finale (ABC; return date TBA)

9 pm Station 19 fall finale (ABC; return date TBA)

10 pm How to Get Away With Murder fall finale (ABC; return date TBA)

10 pm The Wine Show Season 2 premiere (Ovation)

Friday, Nov. 16

3 am Narcos: Mexico series premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes)

3 am The Kominsky Method series premiere (Netflix; all eight episodes)

10 pm Real Time With Bill Maher Season 16 finale (HBO)

12 am Deutschland 86 season finale (Sundance TV; two episodes)

Saturday, Nov. 17

9 pm Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle docuseries premiere (Sundance TV)

9 pm Shut Up and Dribble docuseries finale (Showtime)

