Superman and Lois Lane Break the Ice in Arrowverse Crossover First Look

Now this is more like it. Three weeks after offering fans a decidedly casual glimpse of newly-minted Lois Lane Elizabeth Tulloch alongside returning Man of Steel Tyler Hoechlin, The CW has released a far more formal portrait of the iconic pair, with the Fortress of Solitude as a backdrop.

As previously reported, Superman and Lois will unite in this year’s three-night, “Elseworlds”-themed Arrowverse crossover event, which will air Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11, comprised of the ninth episodes of The Flash (airing on a special night), Arrow and Supergirl (airing on a special night).

In addition to Hoechlin and Tulloch, crossover guest stars include Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black) as Batwoman/Kate Kane, Jeremy Davies (Lost) as Arkham Asylum doc John Deegan), LaMonica Garrett(Designated Survivor) as Mar Novu aka The Monitor and Cassandra Jean Amell as Mr. Freeze’s wife, Nora.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrowverse,” Supergirlexecutive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner previously said in a statement. “This dogged, determined and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and amazing addition to our universe of DC characters.”

Lois Lane’s notable live-action portrayers have included Teri Hatcher, Erica Durance, Noel Neill and Phyllis Coates, Kate Bosworth, Amy Adams and, of course, the late Margot Kidder.

Hoechlin to date has portrayed Clark Kent/Superman four times on Supergirl, most recently appearing in the CW series’ Season 2 finale.