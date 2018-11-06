Midnight, Texas to Delve Into The Rev's Origin Story in Upcoming Episode

Midnight, Texas is about to pull back the veil on The Rev’s mysterious past — can we get an amen?

This Friday’s episode (NBC, 9/8c), titled “To Witch Hell and Back,” will explore the holy man’s history. Or, as the official episode description puts it, “A guilt-ridden Rev struggles with the weight of his past.”

“We get to see The Rev’s backstory, his origin story, how he came to Midnight, the relationships he had there,” co-showrunner and executive producer Nicole Snyder tells TVLine. (The hour’s other storylines include Fiji and Manfred’s investigation of what is trying to kill Bobo, and Joe’s new evening endeavors, which he keeps secret from Chuy.)

As previously reported, Yul Vazquez, who plays the weretiger/man of the cloth, is no longer a regular on the supernatural series. But Snyder says Vazquez will be around “for a couple episodes,” including this look into his arrival in town.

“Lem is his first friend in Midnight, and we explore that and how they bonded and what cemented him as a family member,” she adds.

Co-showrunner Eric Charmelo says that The Rev isn’t the only character who’ll get the flashback treatment during the show’s sophomore run.

“What’s great about this season is we really do dive deep into everybody’s backstory, and we peel back the layers of the onion and expose facets of our characters that we didn’t know prior,” the EP adds.