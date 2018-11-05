Nina Dobrev's New CBS Sitcom Fires Showrunner for Using 'Inappropriate Language in the Workplace'

Bob Kushell — co-showrunner of CBS’ Nina Dobrev-led midseason comedy Fam — has been fired for misconduct, TVLine has learned exclusively. A CBS rep declined to comment, but an insider tells TVLine that Kushell was let go for using “inappropriate language in the workplace.” Fam creator/co-showrunner Corinne Kingsbury will now serve as the sitcom’s sole showrunner.

The multi-cam Fam finds ex-Vampire Diaries star Dobrev playing a woman who is trying to get in good with her fiancé’s upstanding family — a plan that’s ruined when her hot mess of a half-sister comes to live with her to escape their disaster of a father. Tone Bell (Truth Be Told) plays said fiancé. The cast also includes Odessa Adlon (Nashville), Brian Stokes Mitchell (The Path) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Ray Donovan).

Kushell’s past credits include CBS’ Me, Myself and I, ABC’s Muppets reboot, and FX’s Anger Management.

In the past year, CBS has weathered misconduct scandals on a number of its shows, including NCIS: New Orleans and Star Trek: Discovery. And, of course, CBS’ longtime CEO Les Moonves was dismissed in September after numerous sexual harassment allegations were leveled against him.