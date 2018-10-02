Ex-NCIS: New Orleans Boss Brad Kern Fired by CBS Studios After Third Investigation Into Harassment Claims

Less than two months after being suspended from his post at NCIS: New Orleans, Brad Kern has been formally fired by CBS Television Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His termination, which was made official on Monday, came after CBS launched a third investigation into “allegations of harassment, unprofessional conduct and vindictive behavior.”

Kern had already been investigated twice by human resources, with this third investigation probing further back into his time at CBS Television Studios, including his work on Beauty and the Beast and the original Charmed. Several of Kern’s former co-workers reported instances of him belittling women — including a nursing mother — and making insensitive racial remarks, to name just a few grievances.

The first two investigations resulted in Kern completing six months of sensitivity training and counseling. Despite stepping down as the showrunner of NCIS: New Orleans, he remained on the procedural drama’s payroll as a consulting producer, ultimately being suspended when the third investigation began.

“I believe in terms of keeping him out of the workplace during the investigation, that was to be as fair and open as we could be,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told reporters at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour following the news of Kern’s suspension.

Kern’s firing comes on the heels of Les Moonves stepping down after 15 years as chairman and CEO of the network, following serious sexual assault allegations leveled against him.