The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Nov. 4

Sunday, Nov. 4

6:30 pm Axios newsmagazine premiere (HBO)

7 pm MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV)

8 pm Mickey’s 90th Spectacular special (ABC; two hours)

8 pm Outlander Season 4 premiere (Starz)

9 pm The Deuce Season 2 finale (HBO; 70 minutes)

10:30 pm Our Cartoon President: Election Special 2018 (Showtime; 60 minutes)

Tuesday, Nov. 6

9 pm The Haves and the Have Nots Season 5 finale (OWN)

10 pm Mayans M.C. Season 1 finale (FX)

10 pm The Purge Season 1 finale (USA Network)

Wednesday, Nov. 7

10 pm It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 13 finale (FXX)

Thursday, Nov. 8

3 am The Cry series premiere (Sundance Now; all four episodes)

3 am Tell Me a Story time slot premiere (CBS All Access)

9 pm Baroness Von Sketch Show Season 3 premiere (IFC)

Friday, Nov. 9

3 am The Great British Baking Show Season 6 premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes)

3 am Patriot Season 2 premiere (Amazon; all eight episodes)

3 am Westside series premiere (Netflix; all eight episodes)

11:30 pm Room 104 Season 2 premiere (HBO; two episodes)

