The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Oct. 28

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Pluto TV” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

Below you’ll find a five series premieres (including Tell Me a Story and Homecoming), five season openers (including the Kevin Spacey-less House of Cards) and so much more.

Sunday, Oct. 28

3 am Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj series premiere (Netflix; first two episodes, then weekly)

9 pm Ray Donovan Season 6 premiere (Showtime)

9 pm America to Me Season 1 finale (Starz)

10 pm Busy Tonight series premiere (E!)

Monday, Oct. 29

10 pm A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway (NBC)

10 pm Heathers burn-off finale (Paramount Network)

Wednesday, Oct. 31

3 am Tell Me a Story series premiere (CBS All Access; then releasing weekly on Thursdays, beginning Nov. 8)

10 pm Stan Against Evil Season 3 premiere (IFC; two episodes)

11 pm Channel Zero Season 4 finale (Syfy)

Thursday, Nov. 1

3 am StartUp Season 3 premiere (Sony Crackle; all 10 episodes)

3 am One Dollar Season 1 finale (CBS All Access)

Friday, Nov. 2

3 am Homecoming series premiere (Amazon; all 10 episodes)

3 am House of Cards final season premiere (Netflix; all eight episodes)

10 pm Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus Season 2 premiere (Cinemax)

11 pm Pod Save America Season 1 finale (HBO)

12 am Tracey Ullman’s Show Season 3 finale (HBO)

Saturday, Nov. 3

9 pm Shut Up and Dribble docuseries premiere (Showtime)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?