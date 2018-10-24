Ratings: The Conners and The Rookie Drop in Week 2, Opposite World Series

ABC’s The Conners in Week 2 drew 7.9 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, dropping 25 and 29 percent from its launch and slipping to a distant second in the demo among non-sports programming (trailing NBC’s This Is Us). Read our recap here.

Of note, the Roseanne revival itself fell 17 and 25 percent in Week 2.

Leading out of The Conners, The Kids Are Alright (5.1 mil/1.1) was down 21 percent, black-ish (3.8 mil/0.9) dipped one tenth, and Splitting Up Together (2.9 mil/0.7) and The Rookie (4.4 mil/0.8) each slipped two tenths.

Fox’s coverage of the World Series (“Fall Classic”) opener is currently reporting 12.6 mil and a 3.4, up 10 and 17 percent from the fast nationals for last year’s Game 1.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Flash (1.82 mil/0.7; read recap) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo; Black Lightning (1.23 mil/0.4; read recap) ticked up.

NBC | The Voice (8.3 mil/1.6) slipped two tenths week-to-week, This Is Us (8.4 mil/2.1; read recap) dipped a tenth but topped the night in the demo, and New Amsterdam (6.4 mil/1.3) ticked up.

CBS | NCIS (11.1 mil/1.2), FBI (8.8 mil/1.0) and New Orleans‘ 100th episode (7.1 mil/0.8) all held steady. Fun fact: The CBS lineup retained 95 percent of its audience against the World Series.

