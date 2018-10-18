Great American Baking Show, Christmas Light Fight Set 2018 Premieres at ABC

Pre-heat your ovens and rev up your generators: ABC has announced the 2018 premieres of The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition and The Great Christmas Light Fight.

The Great Christmas Light Fight‘s sixth season will get underway on Monday, Nov. 26, at 8/7c. Each episode of the competition pits four decoration-happy American families against each other in an attempt to win the Light Fight trophy and $50,000. Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak will return as judges. In related news: ABC also greenlit a Season 7 for Light Fight, which will premiere in 2019.

The following week, The Great American Baking Show returns — with a tweaked title — for Season 4 on Thursday, Dec. 6 (9/8c). New host/Spice Girls member Emma “Spice” Bunton will join returning host Anthony “Spice” Adams as they preside over a group of bakers’ weekly challenges and eliminations; Sherry Yard, a James Beard Award-winning pastry chef, will join Baking Show stalwart Paul Hollywood on the judges’ panel.

In December 2017, ABC pulled from its schedule Season 3 of Baking Show after sexual misconduct allegations were brought against judge/pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini by four women who had worked with him at the New York restaurant Jean-Georges. Vallery Lomas later was revealed as the season’s winner via a video posted to the show’s Facebook page.