Single Parents Gets Full-Season Order

ABC’s Single Parents have plenty more carpools and juice boxes in their future: The freshman sitcom has scored a full-season order, TVLine has learned.

The news brings Single Parents‘ Season 1 episode count to 22 half-hour installments.

Single Parents stars Taran Killam (Saturday Night Live) as Will Cooper, a harried single dad who bonds with the other parents in his daughter’s classroom who are raising their children alone. Leighton Meester, Brad Garrett, Kimrie Lewis and Jake Choi round out the ensemble.

The comedy premiered last month to 4.9 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, and in the two weeks since has slipped to 3.6 mil and a 1.0. Prior to Tuesday’s launches of The Conners and The Kids Are Alright, it was ranking as ABC’s No. 3-rated sitcom (behind Modern Family and The Goldbergs).

TVLine readers gave the series premiere an average grade of “B,” with 87 percent saying they would stick around for Episode 2.

Single Parents is the fall TV season’s third rookie show to earn a full-season pick-up, behind NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam and CBS’ Dick Wolf-produced procedural FBI. (Our 2019 Renewal Scorecard has the latest intel on Single Parents‘ Season 2 prospects.)

New episodes of Single Parents air Wednesdays at 9:30/8:30c on ABC. Are you happy to hear the show has snagged a full season?