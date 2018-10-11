FBI Snags Full-Season Order at CBS

Backstage tumult, be damned! CBS has picked up freshman drama FBI for a full season, the network announced Thursday. The Dick Wolf-produced procedural is this fall’s second rookie series to snag full-season bragging rights, joining NBC’s New Amsterdam (which earned the honor on Wednesday). CBS declined to say exactly how many additional episodes have been ordered beyond the initial 13.

The vote of confidence for FBI comes a day after news broke that the show was undergoing its third showrunner switch (its second in just three months). The series has also experienced turnover on-screen, with CSI: NY vet Sela Ward replacing Connie Nielsen beginning with Episode 2.

FBI premiered last month to 10.1 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, and in Week 2 dipped just two tenths in the demo — the smallest such decline this fall for a freshman drama. (TVLine readers gave the crime drama’s debut an average grade of “B,” with 81 percent saying they would keep watching.) Most recently it drew 9.1 million viewers and a 1.0 rating, slipping below time slot predecessor Bull‘s Season 2 average (10.6 mil/1.2).

TVLine’s just-launched 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect FBI‘s pickup.

FBI airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

