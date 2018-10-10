FBI Switches Showrunners for a Third Time, Bringing on #OneChicago Duo

Two of Dick Wolf’s most trusted showrunners have been put in charge of FBI. #OneChicago vets Rick Eid and Derek Haas have come on board as co-showrunners of the CBS drama, marking its second showrunner change in less than three months, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Eid and Haas will succeed Greg Plageman, who joined the show in late July. Plageman took the reins from original showrunner Craig Turk, who departed the rookie crime procedural over creative differences. In addition to their duties on FBI, Eid and Haas will remain in charge of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire, respectively.

FBI‘s changes extend well beyond those in charge. Connie Nielsen’s character, Special Agent Charge Ellen Solberg, was written out after the series’ pilot. The actress was replaced by CSI: NY vet Sela Ward, who entered in Episode 2 as Solberg’s successor Dana Mosier.

FBI premiered last month to 10.1 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, and in Week 2 dipped just two tenths in the demo — the smallest such decline this fall for a freshman drama. (TVLine readers gave the crime drama’s debut an average grade of “B,” with 81 percent saying they would keep watching.) Most recently it drew 9.1 million viewers and a 1.0 rating, slipping below time slot predecessor Bull‘s Season 2 average (10.6 mil/1.2).