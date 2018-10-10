New Amsterdam Scores Full-Season Order at NBC After Just 3 Outings

The doctor is in for the foreseeable future. Freshman medical drama New Amsterdam has been given a full-season order by NBC, TVLine has learned, making it the first official full-season pickup of the 2018–2019 broadcast season.

New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist) as Dr. Max Goodwin, the new medical director at one of the country’s oldest public hospitals, where he immediately shakes up the system. The cast also includes Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher.

New Amsterdam premiered last month to 8.4 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating. In Week 2, it slipped 11 percent in the demo, and its most recent outing (7.1 mil/1.4) ticked down just a tenth opposite the AMAs and the Yankees/Red Sox ALDS.New Amsterdam premiered last month to 8.4 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating. In Week 2, it slipped 11 percent in the demo, and its most recent outing (7.1 mil/1.4) ticked down just a tenth opposite the AMAs and the Yankees/Red Sox ALDS.

Thus far, New Amsterdam has dominated its time slot, though ABC’s Nathan Fillion-led The Rookie — one of the fall’s most anticipated new dramas — makes its debut there next Tuesday, Oct, 16. TVLine readers gave the series premiere an average grade of “B,” while a whopping 88 percent said they’d return for Episode 2.

Are you watching/enjoying New Amsterdam? Drop a comment with your thoughts on its full-season order below.