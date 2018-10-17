TVLine Items: Martha Plimpton Joins Brockmire, Elite Renewed and More

Brockmire has found a new sober sponsor in Martha Plimpton (The Real O’Neals, Raising Hope), who will recur during Season 3 of the IFC comedy, our sister site Variety reports.

Plimpton’s character Shirley is described as a cigarette-smoking, no-nonsense woman who has been sober for eight years. She will show Hank Azaria’s former baseball announcer the harsh realities of sobriety.

In addition to her leading roles on The Real O’Neals and Raising Hope, Plimpton’s TV credits include arcs on Younger, The Blacklist and The Good Wife.

Brockmire returns for Season 3 in 2019, with the already-picked-up fourth season slated for 2020.

* Netflix has renewed the Spanish-language teen drama Elite — one of TVLine’s Peak TV Treasures — for Season 2, to premiere in 2019 with 8 episodes. TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news.

* Loretta Devine (Grey’s Anatomy, The Carmichael Show) and Tia Mowry (Sister, Sister) will star in Netflix’s multi-cam comedy Family Reunion, about a free-spirited mother (Mowry) from Seattle who returns with her husband and kids to her small hometown for a family reunion. Devine will play the strict matriarch of the extended family.

* HBO has canceled the adult animated comedy Animals after three seasons, our sister site Deadline reports. TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news.

* Garth Brooks’ two-hour music special Garth: Live at Notre Dame! will air on Sunday, Dec. 2 at 8/7c on CBS.

* Fox is developing the music-fueled dramedy Move from producer/writer Silvio Horta (Ugly Betty). The project follows an accomplished choreographer who sets her sights on creating a flawless tour for a diva pop singer in order to redeem her own damaged reputation.

* Netflix has announced premiere dates for its slate of Christmas movies: The Holiday Calendar, starring Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries), Quincy Brown (Star) and Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), will debut Friday, Nov. 2; Vanessa Hudgens (Grease: Live) and Sam Palladio (Nashville) headline The Princess Switch on Friday, Nov. 16; and Rose McIver (iZombie) returns in the sequel A Christmas Prince 2: Royal Wedding on Friday, Nov. 30.

* Our Cartoon President‘s election special will air on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 10:30 pm on Showtime. Watch a trailer below:

