The TVLine-Up: What's New and Returning the Week of Oct. 14

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Walmart’s Vudu” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

Below you’ll find a eight series premieres (including Nathan Fillion’s The Rookie and Jennifer Garner’s Camping), nine season premieres (including Supergirl and Marvel’s Daredevil) and so much more.

Sunday, Oct. 14

8 pm Doctor Who regular time slot premiere (BBC America)

8 pm Supergirl Season 4 premiere (The CW; new night)

9 pm Charmed reboot premiere (The CW)

9 pm Shark Tank regular time slot premiere (ABC)

10 pm The Alec Baldwin Show series premiere (ABC)

10 pm Camping series premiere (HBO)

12 am Eli Roth’s History of Horror docuseries premiere (AMC)

Monday, Oct. 15

8 pm Arrow Season 7 premiere (The CW; new night)

10 pm CultureShock: Chris Rock’s Bring the Pain documentary premiere (A&E)

Tuesday, Oct. 16

8 pm 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards (BET)

8 pm The Conners spinoff premiere (ABC)

8:30 pm The Kids Are Alright series premiere (ABC)

9 pm black-ish Season 5 premiere (ABC)

9:30 pm Splitting Up Together Season 2 premiere (ABC)

10 pm The Rookie series premiere (ABC)

10 pm Loudermilk Season 2 premiere (Audience)

Wednesday, Oct. 17

8 pm CMT Artists of the Year (CMT)

Friday, Oct. 19

3 am Lore Season 2 premiere (Amazon; all six episodes)

3 am Making a Murder Season 2 (Netflix; all 10 episodes)

3 am Marvel’s Daredevil Season 3 (Netflix; all 13 episodes)

3 am Wanderlust series premiere (Netflix; all six episodes)

10 pm Real Time With Bill Maher: Anniversary Special (HBO)

Saturday, Oct. 20

7:30 am DuckTales Season 2 premiere (Disney Channel)

8 pm My Dinner With Hervé movie premiere (HBO)

