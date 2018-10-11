This Is Us: Jack Pearson's Post-Mortem Appearances, Ranked

The man, the myth, the moustache: When you’re a legendary figure like This Is Us‘ Jack Pearson, a little thing like death isn’t going to stop you from imparting wisdom, doling out hugs and wearing ’80s-era flannel like it’s your job.

Fans of the NBC drama saw as much in Tuesday’s episode, where Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack showed up in a dream while Kate had her eggs surgically harvested in hopes of someday becoming a mom. (By the way, did you see this deleted scene?) The fantasy sequence made us nostalgic for the other times that Papa Pearson has shown up in visions, hallucinations and the like. And because we like a challenge, we’ve ranked Jack’s post-mortem appearances in order of how much they helped his family.

Before you click on the gallery below, a few notes. We did not include flashbacks, because a) those took place before Jack died and b) the gallery would be encyclopedia-long if we catalogued every single time the Pearson patriarch popped up on screen. But in one case, we did include something that seemed like a hallucination but was later revealed as something else. Hey, our ranking, our rules, right?

Take a look at the gallery at right — or go to it directly here — to see how we ordered things. And then hit the comments with your thoughts (or any moments we might’ve missed!).