This Is Us' Randall and Toby Get a Little Too Close in Episode 3 Deleted Scene

Sometimes, a man just needs his brother-in-law to give him a hand. No wait, that sounds wrong.

Every once in a while, a guy needs help rising to the occasion. Nope, not that either.

OK, we’re just going to say it: This Is Us Randall helps Toby prepare to give his sperm sample in a deleted scene from Tuesday’s episode, and God bless series star Sterling K. Brown for bringing it to the world.

“One might say that Randall and Toby get close,” Brown tweeted, along with video of the “Katie Girls” scene in question. In the clip, Toby is so worried about Kate’s in-progress egg retrieval operation that he’s having a tough time doing his part of the fertility tango. So Randall decides to coach him through his nerves.

“Where do you, Tobias, feel most relaxed?” Randall asks.

“Sitting on the couch, watching Chopped, eating a frozen yogurt pop,” Toby responds without hesitation. Things just get weirder (and funnier) from there. (And if you’d like a rundown of what actually aired Tuesday, make sure to read our full recap.)

Press PLAY on the video below to watch Randall help his sister’s husband “power through it,” then hit the comments: Would you have liked to have seen this scene in the episode?