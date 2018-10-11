Ratings: All American Has Soft Kick-Off, Million Things Stabilizes in Week 3

The CW’s Riverdale opened Season 3 on Wednesday night with 1.5 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, up from its finale and on par with its Season 2 average. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B.”

Leading out of that, All American kicked off with just 710,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating, fumbling half its lead-in to match Dynasty‘s fall 2017 average in the post-Riverdale time slot before it got shuttled to Fridays (but was ultimately renewed).

Because someone may wonder: Life Sentence averaged 514K and a 0.17 in the time slot last March (before getting bumped to Fridays), followed by The Originals‘ final season average of 830K/0.3.

Readers gave All American an average grade of “B+,” with 89 percent planning to keep watching.

Elsewhere on the night….

ABC | A Million Little Things (3.7 mil/0.8) stabilized in Week 3; read recap. On the sitcom front, Goldbergs (5.1 mil/1.3) and Modern Family (5.1 mil/1.4) were steady, while American Housewife (4.3 mil/1.0) and Single Parents (3.7 mil/1.0) ticked down.

FOX | Empire (5.1 mil/1.5) was flat, while Star (4.3 mil/1.3) ticked up.

CBS | Survivor (7.6 mil/1.5) was steady, again tying Empire for the nightly demo win. SEAL Team (5.6 mil/0.9) and Criminal Minds (4.6 mil/0.8) each ticked up.

NBC | Chicago Med (8 mil/1.3) ticked up a tenth in the demo from its non-crossover premiere, delivering its biggest regularly scheduled audience since March 2017. Chicago Fire (8.2 mil/1.3) and Chicago PD (7.1 mil/1.2) were both steady, with the former delivering its biggest regularly scheduled audience since April 2016 (where it had a Voice lead-in).

