The Middle Spinoff: Finesse Mitchell Cast as Sue Heck's Bartender Buddy

When Sue relocates to Chicago for The Middle‘s spinoff pilot, she’ll have a fairy godfather to show her around town — and this one can get her free drinks! Finesse Mitchell (Saturday Night Live) has joined ABC’s yet-untitled project in the series-regular role of Hudson, a bartender with a big heart who works at the same hotel as Sue, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Aside from his stint on SNL (2003–2006), Mitchell’s TV credits include roles on comedies like Showtime’s Roadies, Disney Channel’s A.N.T. Farm and ABC’s Splitting Up Together.

Though a flash-forward sequence at the end of The Middle‘s series finale revealed that Sue eventually marries her neighbor, this potential spinoff is set prior to that big day, leaving Sue single and ready to (awkwardly) mingle. “The [flash-forward] was like a ‘happily ever after,'” Eden Sher told TVLine in August, explaining that the spinoff finds “Sue being Sue as a young adult.”

Previously reported as Sue Sue in the City, the pilot is now back to being known as the “untitled Sue Heck spinoff.” Along with Sher, additional series regulars include Brock Ciarlelli, reprising the role of Sue’s Middle BFF Brad, and Kimberley Crossman (SMILF) as Remi, a romantically wounded chef working at the hotel.

