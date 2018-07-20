Middle Spinoff Update: Eden Sher Confirms, 'We're Shooting a Pilot!'

Heck, yes! It appears ABC is moving forward with a Sue-centric Middle spinoff. The offshoot’s headliner, Eden Sher, tells TVLine that the network has ordered a pilot for the potential series. The actress broke the news Thursday afternoon at TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite. (ABC declined to comment.)

“We are shooting a pilot,” Sher exclaims in the above video. “I hope it gets picked up. I think it’s going to be great.”

It’s been nearly two months since ABC confirmed it was in the early stages of developing a Sue-focused offshoot.

Last May’s series finale of The Middle left off with Sue still in college, although a flash-forward revealed that she eventually married neighbor Sean (after a number of breakups and makeups). The potential spinoff would likely pick up several years after the finale but before Sue settled down with Sean, Sher shares.

“The [flash-forward] was like a ‘happily ever after,'” Sher says, adding that the new project would find “Sue being Sue as a young adult.”

If ordered to series, the untitled offshoot could, in theory, take over ABC’s Tuesday-at-8 pm time slot after Roseanne spinoff The Conners completes its 10-episode run.

Pres PLAY above to watch Sher lightly tease Sue’s next act and brainstorm potential titles for the would-be series.